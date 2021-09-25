'Kasama Chocolate' brings Philippine cacao's sweetness to Canada

'Kasama Chocolate,' a bean-to-bar chocolate company, introduces unique chocolate flavors in Vancouver's Granville Island. Interestingly, their bestsellers are durian, ube, and guyabano chocolate.



Kasama started making chocolates in 2015. Their chocolates all come from cacao grown and harvested in the Northern parts of the Philippines, like Cagayan Valley, Isabella, and Apayao.



Vincent Garcia, the co-owner and co-founder of Kasama Chocolate shares, "With Bean-to-Bar chocolate, you’re using fine flavoured cacao beans so these are like higher quality. A lot more attention is being paid to how it is processed, when it is harvested, how it’s fermented, to get the interesting flavours in the final chocolate product."





The fast-growing business actually started out only as a hobby for four friends in Vancouver. Now, their loyal following is growing.



A satisfied customer like Lorenzo Delmendo says, "The fact that they treat the process with care and really explain what they do along the way, that’s good to know and then when you taste it, the darkness and just the subtle sweetness of having the chocolates is a plus in our books."





Kasama’s six original chocolate bars expanded from 18 to 20, featuring unique flavour profiles that incorporate South American cacao and even infuse local Vancouver liquor.

With the successful response to their products, as well as the awards their chocolates have won, the company plans to offer tastings, chocolate-making workshops and even Philippine-style drinking chocolate in the future.



"When Filipinos really latch on to something and are really proud to see something made with ingredients from the Philippines, they act as a megaphone for us as well which is really awesome," Garcia states.



Kasama’s artisanal chocolates are sold online, in their Granville Island store, and farmer’s markets around Vancouver City.