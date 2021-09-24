Kathryn Bernardo, Daniel Padilla, and Liza Soberano. Photos from Instagram: @bernardokath, @supremo_dp, @lizasoberano

MANILA -- The Cultural Center of the Philippines (CCP) is hoping to tap three of the country's biggest young stars in its upcoming adaptation of Jose Rizal's novel "Noli Me Tangere."

In a recent virtual press conference, CCP president Arsenio "Nick" Lizaso said they want Kathryn Bernardo, Daniel Padilla, and Liza Soberano to be part of the planned project.

"We're going to have it in 12 episodes, if not 14," said Lizaso, not specifying the platform where they plan to release it.

"I'm [planning on] getting millennial actors that our students can relate to, modern actors like Daniel Padilla and Kathryn Bernardo, and Liza Soberano," he added.

According to Lizaso, they have already met with Education Secretary Leonor Briones for the "Noli Me Tangere" adaptation, which will be targeted mainly at senior high students as they study the Rizal novel in class.

He said pre-production has already started, with the following roles outlined for each star: Padilla as Elias, Bernardo as Salome, and Soberano as Sisa.

Lizaso made the statement during the media launch of "Kung Hindi Man," CCP's new online series that celebrates the ideals of kundiman, or traditional Filipino love songs.

Some of the featured artists in the musical series are Gian Magdangal, Cesar Montano, the OPM band Orange and Lemons, and the Philippine Philharmonic Orchestra, among others.

"It's the right time to introduce these kundiman to the newer generations," Lizaso said. "With the rise of foreign musical acts that have significantly influenced our musical industry, it's the right time for us to bring back the spotlight to our own music."

"Kung Hindi Man" will be aired starting 6 p.m. on September 25 on the CCP Office of the President Facebook page. Succeeding episodes will appear every Saturday, 6 p.m., until December.

