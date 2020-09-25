WATCH: Julia Barretto learns how to cook Korean food from Chef JP Anglo

Chef JP Anglo (left) teaches Julia Barretto how to cook Korean favorites. Screengrabs from YouTube

MANILA -- Julia Barretto took her love for Korea to the next level as she learned how to cook some of the east Asian country's dishes from celebrity chef and restaurateur JP Anglo.

The two star in the new cooking series "Kitchen Nomad," a result of a partnership between the food and beverage brand Knorr and ABS-CBN.

The latest episode shines a spotlight on Korean cuisine, with Anglo teaching Barretto his take on popular dishes such as Korean fried chicken and bulgogi.

"It's a great honor to teach and cook with one of the most beautiful faces in Philippine entertainment, and one of the most talented actresses in the country," Anglo said, adding that it is his job to turn the actress into a "semi-pro cook."

Barretto, for her part, said: "Me, a semi-pro cook? I don't know about that, but let's do it!"

As they prepared the two dishes, Anglo admitted that he has yet to explore Korea, saying he was only there for an eight-hour layover.

Visibly surprised, Barretto said he is "missing out" and even told him to immerse himself in K-pop music.

"Okay, that's not counted," she told Anglo, referring to his layover. "You should listen to a lot more K-pop. If I may suggest, listen to Blackpink."

Barretto went to Korea in 2017 for Metro Channel's show "The Crawl," where she tried different dishes and enjoyed the sights with her mother, former actress Marjorie Barretto.

She said her current favorite series is "A World of the Married Couple," which is also aired on the Kapamilya channel.

"I've lost so much sleep watching that series," she said.

Noticing her obsession with the East Asian country, Anglo asked in jest: "Why, may nangyari ba sa 'yo doon?"

Surprised and laughing, Barretto replied: "Kailangan may nangyari? I just love the food!"

"And the lamig, and the people, and the place, and everything. K-drama, K-pop. How you like that!" she said, dropping lyrics from a Blackpink song.

Watch Barretto and Anglo cook from their homes and communicate via video call in the video below: