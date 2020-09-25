New eats: Robi Domingo's restaurant Oink serves Filipino food with a twist

MANILA -- A month after giving a sneak peek, Robi Domingo announced that his new "baby" is now open to the public.

The Kapamilya host invited his 2.9 million Instagram followers to drop by Oink, a restaurant he co-owns with the people behind the Makati eatery Goto Monster.

"Sharing [with] you our bowl of love... Drop by our newly opened store in Rockwell Sheridan or you can order via Grab," Domingo said on Friday.

Located at Rockwell Business Center Sheridan in Mandaluyong, Oink is marketed as a restaurant that serves "mainly Filipino dishes with carefully crafted, flavorful twists."

Goto Monster shared a quick look at the new space through a video posted on its Facebook page, saying Oink is open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily.

In another post, it said lugaw and bagnet are among the dishes offered at Oink.

Domingo rose to fame after being named first runner-up in the second teen edition of "PBB" back in 2008.

Aside from his new restaurant, the host's other business ventures include an events company, a milk tea franchise, and real estate.

In a previous interview, Domingo said that he ventured into these businesses because he was worried about his future after showbiz.

"Kasi ngayon we've got lots of work. Pero what if in the future wala na?" he said. "So kailangan we think ahead."

FACE MASKS FOR A CAUSE

Early this month, Domingo said he has teamed up with local tailors who have lost their jobs due to the pandemic to make reusable face masks.

He plans to donate the proceeds to these workers as the COVID-19 crisis continues to paralyze the events industry.

"The events industry was heavily affected by the pandemic. Part of this industry are the people who make the gowns and suits for weddings, debuts, and formal events," he said.

"We got to collaborate with a group of sastre as they make these quality reusable face masks. All proceeds will go to them," he added.

Posting a photo of him wearing a mask made by the tailors he has been working with, Domingo promised to give more details about the project soon.