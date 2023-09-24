World Vision commemorates 5th anniversary of #GirlsCan

Izzy Lee, ABS-CBN News.

MANILA - World Vision, a global humanitarian organization dedicated to improving the lives of children, held the #GirlsCan 5th anniversary celebration on Sunday.



#GirlsCan aims to recognize the unique challenges faced by girls in the country and globally, promote their rights, and empower them.

The celebration brought together advocates, stakeholders, and experts to share knowledge, foster networking opportunities, and discuss World Vision's #GirlsCan achievements and future goals.



Vanessa G. Reuterma, Director of Strategy Management and Quality Assurance of World Vision, expressed her belief in the importance of improving the rights and empowerment of girls, enabling them to reach their full potential and achieve their dreams in life.



"We believe that there's still a need to raise awareness for people to support girls especially those in vulnerable areas to be able to access the basic services that they need," she said.



The event was hosted by World Vision Ambassador Janina Vela, who expressed her humility and gratitude for being able to contribute her time and resources to supporting girls.



"It really changes something in you and it's really such a beautiful thing to watch women, girls and Filipinos come together for a very important special cause," Vela shared.



The celebration featured a panel discussion and inspirational talks from empowered Filipinas, including content creator Ayn Bernos, and many more. One participant, 26-year-old Bian Monforte, shared how the event helped her embrace herself and aspire to achieve her dreams, overcoming insecurities.



"Whatever I aspire to be, whatever I dream to be, kaya ko siya, kasi sabi nga po kanina, it is within us to really achieve our dreams as girls and as members of the society," Monforte said.



The #GirlsCan anniversary celebration also served as a lead-up to the International Day of the Girl on October 11, 2023.

To sustain the campaign, World Vision Philippines aims to help at least 1,000 young Filipinas through its Child Sponsorship program, providing them with the necessary tools to overcome adversity and reach their full potential.



Anyone can join the cause by becoming a child sponsor and donating as low as P25 a day or P750 per month. Through these contributions, sponsors can help provide life-changing essentials for children, including education, clean water, health, and nutrition.

Sponsors can also foster a relationship with the child through letters, photos, and updates. Ultimately, the goal is to break the cycle of poverty and build a sustainable community for the sponsored child and their family.