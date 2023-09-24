Rachelle Ann Go shares behind-the-scenes photos with fellow cast of 'Hamilton'

Singer and theater actress Rachelle Ann Go brought joy to her social media followers by posting photos of herself and her fellow cast members as the Manila run of the smash hit musical "Hamilton" officially begins.

On her Instagram account, Go posted several behind-the-scenes photos while describing how her past few days in the Philippines have been.

“Some of the photos during rehearsals, previews and breaks,” she said. “The past 2 weeks have been ‘extra’ busy! Whew! Thanks to my family.”

According to Go, she is really excited for more Filipinos to experience “Hamilton.”

“Let’s do this!! Come through Lord,” she wrote before quoting a Bible verse close to her heart.

The award-winning musical "Hamilton" made its Asian premiere in Manila last weekend, ahead of its official opening night on September 21.

Michael Cassel, producer of the international tour of "Hamilton," is happy that the Manila audiences "responded with such warmth, enthusiasm, and generosity" during their first show.

"Good things come to those who wait, and I know Hamilton’s Filipino fans have been waiting patiently for this moment to arrive... We couldn't be more thrilled and we are ecstatic to bring the revolution to Asia for the very first time," he said in a statement.

Go reprises her role as Eliza Hamilton in the musical's Manila production.

Jason Arrow as Alexander Hamilton leads the cast, which also includes DeAundre' Woods as Aaron Burr, Akina Edmonds as Angelica Schuyler, Darnell Abraham as George Washington, David Park as Marquis de Lafayette/Thomas Jefferson, Shaka Bagadu Cook as Hercules Mulligan/James Madison, Jacob Guzman as John Laurens/Philip Hamilton, Elandrah Eramiha as Peggy Schuyler/Maria Reynolds, and Brent Hill as King George.

"Hamilton" runs at The Theatre at Solaire until November, followed by the Middle East premiere at Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi in January. More cities are set to be announced in the coming months.

The musical by Lin-Manuel Miranda tells the story of American founding father Alexander Hamilton. It has won Tony, Grammy, and Olivier Awards, as well as the Pulitzer Prize for Drama.