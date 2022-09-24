WATCH: Will Lisa Macuja-Elizalde ever dance again?

“Yes we are rising like a phoenix from the ashes,“ Lisa Macuja-Elizalde says. Mario Dumaual, ABS-CBN News

Lisa Macuja-Elizalde is still healing from a recent shoulder operation but that’s not stopping her from pushing her next big project “Rise!“ to jumpstart the new season of her dance company Ballet Manila this October.

“Yes we are rising like a phoenix from the ashes,“ Elizalde told ABS-CBN News over the weekend to launch the full live performances starting October 7 of Rise! at the newly renovated and modernized Aliw Theater which was partially gutted by fire that hit its sister complex Star City in 2019.

“I just want to reopen the Aliw Theater with a bang, with something that will make people go back and say wow, and Rise is just the perfect vehicle. Sabik na ang mga tao sa live performances like this,” said the country’s prima ballerina.

She cited the participation of a full orchestra under the baton of Gerard Salonga, guest singer Bituin Escalante, Ballet Manila dancers and other artists.

The show will also highlight Elizalde’s choreography of the classic “La Traviata“ headlining reel and Ballet Manila real life partners Abigail Oliveiro and Mark Sumaylo.

She also shared her excitement at innovating her upcoming modernized version of “Romeo and Juliet” using social media.

The nagging question though that Elizalde had to answer was will she dance again on stage to please the clamor of fans.

“Liza Macuja the dancer has retired, she is now artistic director of Ballet Manila. The body has to rest,” said Elizalde whose dance prowess was last seen online in “Don Quijote” last June 2020.

But the prima ballerina also quipped with an open ended mark.

“Tingnan natin, never say never right? Baka mag dilang anghel ka!”