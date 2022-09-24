People join a heritage walk tour in Quiapo District, Manila on September 24, 2022. Renacimiento Manila, a cultural organization, led the tour of the city’s oldest surviving houses from the prewar and Spanish period,specifically in Calle Hidalgo, an area that used to be a prestigious address for Manila’s prominent families. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

A heritage advocacy group held a walking tour in Quiapo on Saturday, to give a better understanding of the historic streets and structures in Manila's old downtown.

According to Diego Gabriel Torres, the tour guide and founder of Renacimento Manila, his group wanted to show people a different side of Quiapo.

"Ang kwento natin tungkol sa Quiapo dito was ’yung past niya bilang prominent area for rich families and other important institution. Dito nagsimula ang UP Fine Arts, Conservatory of Music, among other things," he said.

The Quiapo Heritage Walk featured the historic streets of Calle Hidalgo, passing landmarks such as Plaza del Carmen, San Sebastian Church, Paterno House, Zamora House and more.

One of the tourists, Kaye Lardizabal, brought her 6-year old son whom she said has shown a keen interest in history.

"Kaya kami sumasama dito kasi marami kaming natutunan about history ... As early as 6 we have to make sure na exposed na siya. May interest na siya," she said.

A couple, Gabbi and Michael Amistad, said they have an interest in Manila Heritage and this tour is something new to them.

"At least this time marami kang kasama you get to be with community and at the same time may nagaguide sayo may nagtu-tour," Gabbi said.

She was surprised to that Quiapo had a calm side.

"Kasi ’yung alam natin is medyo crowded, ’yung maraming tao, pero this time meron pala talaga siyang value sa contributions niya sa history Manila," she added.

Apart from Quiapo, Renacimiento Manila also hosts heritage walks in Binondo, Lawton, Intramuros and Tondo for a fee of P100.

Torres said they chose to hold tours in Manila because it's a reminder on what used to be called the "Pearl of the Orient."

"May layunin na ipromote yung national treasures ng Lungsod ng Maynila and to encourage ’yung tinatawag nating heritage place tours ... Like old houses and bringing in tourism infrastructure in these places without destroying these old places," said Torres.