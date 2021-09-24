An artist's rendition of Robinsons Place La Union. Handout An artist's rendition of Robinsons Place La Union. Handout An artist's rendition of Robinsons Place La Union. Handout An artist's rendition of Robinsons Place La Union. Handout An artist's rendition of Robinsons Place La Union. Handout

A new mall is set to make waves in La Union, dubbed as the surfing capital of the north.

Located in the capital city of San Fernando, Robinsons Place La Union was launched to the public on Friday, September 24. It is the third shopping complex of Robinsons Malls in the Ilocos region.

Every part of the four-level mall includes surf-inspired accents, from blue curves and wave-like patterns to surfboard paintings and decor, and even themed murals.

It also includes popular food outlets in the Ilocos region such as Sagat Crust Food House, Gem's Empanada Ilocandia, Seashack LU, Chapo's Grill and Sizzlers, and Taco Titos, along with local and international brands and anchor tenants.

Another highlight of Robinsons Place La Union is the Sky Deck, an outdoor hangout that gives a view of the province's mountains.

Arlene Magtibay, Robinsons Land's senior vice president and business unit general manager for Robinsons Malls, said the Sky Deck was a last-minute addition as they adapt to the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"We took a step back and said, 'Let's take a look at our roof deck and see what we can do with it, to make it more functional and aligned with what people are looking for,'" she said in a virtual media briefing, adding that they wanted to replicate the success of Robinsons Place Metro East in Pasig which first executed the idea.

When asked about their other "new normal" adjustments, Magtibay mentioned the addition of bike parking and bike repair stations, as well as more al fresco areas.

"Also, we had to review our parking system because we wanted the delivery riders to have an easy time in going in and out of the mall, because that was also a common concern," she shared.

"We thought about all of these little details and incorporated them in the planning," she added.

