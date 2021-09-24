Lea Salonga among presenters at 74th Tony Awards

Lea Salonga is once again attending the Tony Awards, this time as a presenter.

The theater and concert star, who won a Best Actress Tony Award in 1991 for her breakout role as Kim in "Miss Saigon," made the announcement in a Twitter post on Friday.

"The cat's out of the bag! I'll be presenting at the Tony Awards on Sunday!" she said.

"It's really happening!" she added.

The cat's out of the bag! I'll be presenting at @TheTonyAwards on Sunday!!! https://t.co/WcVUpt8uVA — Lea Salonga (@MsLeaSalonga) September 23, 2021

The 74th Tony Awards will be held on September 26 (US time) at the Winter Garden Theatre in New York.

Other stars set to grace the event include John Legend, Jake Gyllenhaal, Jordan Fisher, Stephanie J. Block, Lindsay Mendez, and Jasmine Cephas Jones.

Salonga has so far attended the Tony Awards four times. The most recent was in 2018, when she performed on stage with her co-stars in the musical "Once On This Island."

Related video: