MANILA -- Miss Universe Philippines (MUP) has released the official photos for the national costume competition of this year's pageant.

Following the theme Manila Carnival Queens, the 28 candidates wore intricate outfits created by Filipino designers.

"It showcases the Filipina beauty, heritage, and artistry interpreted in modern, traditional, and avant-garde ways. Regardless of its interpretation, at the very core is the heart of a Filipina who is proud of her history, heritage, and country," MUP said in a Facebook post.

Check out the MUP 2021 candidates in national costume below:

This year's national costume competition was released as a music video featuring the new BGYO track "Kulay."

The candidates were divided into four groups: National Capital Region, Luzon, Visayas, and Mindanao.

The national costume show is one of three major preliminary activities leading up to coronation day.

The preliminary interviews will be held on September 24, while the swimsuit and evening gown competitions are scheduled on September 26.

The new coronation date has yet to be announced.

Rabiya Mateo, who placed in the top 21 of the 69th Miss Universe pageant, will crown her successor.

