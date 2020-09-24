Did you know? Bela Padilla now co-owns a Korean skin care brand

MANILA -- Bela Padilla recently introduced a Korean skin care brand to Filipinos not as an endorser, but as a co-owner.

The actress has added another feather to her cap as an entrepreneur as one of the owners of Britory, along with her Korean business partners Dongwoo Kang and Wonyoung Ryu.

According to a report from the entertainment website Pep, it was Padilla's love for Korean drama and beauty products that made her go on board with Britory.

"All of my followers know this, I've been such a K-drama, K-beauty fan for years now," she said. "Like, I really jumped on the K-drama train. I've watched everything you can watch Korean-related on Netflix."

She went on to share that the company behind Britory are also the owners of popular Korean beauty brands such as CosRx and Skin Food.

"They're actually the makers of CosRx. They have a huge range of different kinds of beauty products or skin care lines. I know that they also have Skin Food under their belt. They know what they're doing, basically, and I'd like to work with people who know what they're doing," she said.

'BRIGHT LABORATORY'

Padilla's business partners formulated the serum and gel-based cream for Britory, which the actress tested for weeks to make sure that they work with Filipino skin.

The actress was the one who came up with the name for Britory, a portmanteau of "bright" and "laboratory."

While their products promise to give "glass skin that glows like snow," Padilla was quick to clarify that they are not offering whitening products.

"We do not aim to whiten skin with our products," Padilla told Pep. "We aim to make your skin glow. Those are two very different things."

"We like to embrace all skin colors and these two products are compatible with all skin types and all skin colors," she added. "One of its beautiful 'side effects' is that it makes you look like your skin is brightened. It does not change the color of your skin, instead it makes your skin glow and it makes your skin look healthy."

Meanwhile, Padilla said in jest that she hopes to send some of her products to her Korean celebrity crush, actor Kang Ha Neul.

"Kung mapapadalhan ko lang Britory si Kang Ha Neul, masaya na ako," she said.