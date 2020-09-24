CCP to hold free screening of Martial Law films

Screenshots from the Martial Law movies "EDJOP" and "Beyond the Walls." Handout

MANILA -- The Cultural Center of the Philippines (CCP) is holding a free screening of films about Martial Law this weekend.

In a statement released Thursday, the center said it this is its way of relaunching the CCP Arthouse Cinema and the CCP Film Society on the digital platform.

Films featured from past editions of the Cinemalaya Independent Film Festival and the Gawad CCP Para sa Alternatibong Pelikula at Video will be shown on the CCP channel on Vimeo for 48 hours starting at 3 p.m. on Friday, September 25.

The featured films include:

- "EDJOP," which follows the life of student leader Edgar Jopson who was derided by the late dictator Ferdinand Marcos as the "son of a grocer." Directed by Joe Cuaresma, the 1987 documentary won the top prize at the first Gawad CCP Para sa Alternatibong Pelikula at Video.

- "ML," which tells the story of college jock Carlo as he experiences Martial Law-style incarceration and interrogation when he stumbles into the demented existence of a retired military general. The 2018 political thriller directed by Benedict Mique Jr. won the Best Actor award for the late Eddie Garcia at Cinemalaya, and Best Editing for the film. It was also lauded for direction and editing at the 2019 Gawad Urian Awards.

- "Sigwa," a movie about Dolly, a junior correspondent of a US magazine who was sent to the Philippines in 1970 to do a story on student activism in Manila. She returns after being arrested and deported in 1975, the third year of Martial Law. The 2010 film was directed by Joel Lamangan and won awards at the 6th Cinemalaya Independent Film Festival, 2011 FAMAS Awards, and 2011 Golden Screen Awards.

- "Beyond the Walls of Prison," a documentary about the quest for justice and freedom of former political detainees under the new government. The 1987 film directed by Lito Tiongson won Best Documentary at the first Gawad CCP Para sa Alternatibong Pelikula at Video.



The CCP said audiences may use the promo code NEVERFORGET on its video-on-demand platform on Vimeo to avail of the free screening of films for 48 hours.

A membership fee of P100 to the CCP Film Society is offered to those who want year-long access to the movie screenings as well as the special programs of the CCP Arthouse Cinema.