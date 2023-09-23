Karen Davila named UN Women Goodwill Ambassador

Karen Davila was named the first UN Women Philippines Goodwill Ambassador. Photo: Facebook/Karen Davila

MANILA - “TV Patrol” anchor Karen Davila is now part of the United Nations (UN) Women Asia Pacific as a goodwill ambassador for the Philippines.

Davila made the announcement on her social media pages, where she posted photos with UN Women Asia Pacific Regional Director Alia El-Yassir.

“I was officially welcomed by UN Women Asia Pacific Regional Director Alia El-Yassir as the first UN Women Philippines Goodwill Ambassador serving the country & the region. I honestly didn’t know what to expect but was so surprised with how warm, welcoming everybody was at the UN Asia office!,” she wrote.

According to Davila, she will be working with fellow UN Women champions and advocates to address issues affecting women and girls.

“I will be working with many UN Women champions and advocates back home to help bring about change in mindsets, behaviour and hopefully, in the everyday lives of women & girls thru projects we will be involved in,” she wrote.

“This is the first step of the journey. The final meet is this October at the UN HQ in New York. I am so proud to do this as a Filipina,” Davila added.

According to Davila, she has been working on various stories advocating the rights of women and girls in her 30-year career as a broadcast journalist.

"I always say the best investment one can make to lift a family out of poverty is educating a girl and empowering a mother," she added.

Davila became part of the Kapamilya network in 2000. She became one of the main anchors of “TV Patrol” in 2004.

Davila then moved to anchor the late-night news program “Bandila” along with Julius Babao and Ces Drilon.

She later returned as main anchor of "TV Patrol" in 2021.