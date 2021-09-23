MANILA -- Celebrity and fashion photographer Mark Nicdao on Thursday addressed "malicious" statements made by some netizens about him and the late artist Bree Jonson.

In an Instagram post, Nicdao made it clear that he and Jonson did not have a romantic relationship.

"To clarify, Bree is my teacher and best friend. We're not lovers, but what we have is more powerful than all those labels," he said.

"Please, can we be kind? I don't know anymore how to handle this," he added.

"I'm begging everyone. Stop commenting malicious things here. It's not helping me cope."

Nicdao went on to credit Jonson for helping him heal from his failed relationships.

"I failed in all my past girlfriends. I failed being the best for them," he admitted. "Bree healed all that sadness through art, books, writers, movies, and music."

"I did not pursue her because I'm afraid I'll just fail. Our friendship healed a lot of my shit," he explained. "I hope this is enough for all of you. Peace."

Nicdao has been using his social media platform to pay tribute to Jonson, who passed away in La Union over the weekend.

Their last known project together is the January 2021 cover of the local fashion magazine Preview, which features actress Ellen Adarna.

Jonson was in a relationship with art patron Julian Ongpin, as earlier mentioned by her mother.

Ongpin is placed under investigation as he was last seen with the artist before her death.

