Some of the products available at COOP Grocer. Handout

MANILA -- Check out these new shopping options for fresh produce and organic products.

These are not endorsed by ABS-CBN News.

COOP GROCER

This new online specialty store recently introduced its own line of all-natural and organic meat, seafood, fruits, vegetables, and ready-made food.

Items under COOP Fresh are non-GMO certified and made with no growth hormones, preservatives, antibiotics, or pesticides. These are also locally farmed from agricultural sites in Cavite, Laguna, Ilocos Norte, and Palawan.

COOP Grocer said it works directly with local farmers, allowing the brand to offer competitive pricing for customers.

More details are available on its website and mobile app.

GRABSUPERMARKET FRESH

Grab recently introduced a one-stop online marketplace for fresh produce and meat products that can be delivered to customers the next day.

Called GrabSupermarket Fresh, it offers fruits, vegetables, meat, poultry, seafood, dairy, cereals, grains, bread, and plant-based products.

Grab said products are sourced from local merchant-partners from different parts of the country such as Pangasinan and Bukidnon.

For its launch, GrabSupermarket Fresh users can use the code GRABFRESHNOW to get P200 off with a minimum purchase pf P700 on the platform. The promo is available until September 30.

More details are available on Grab's website and mobile app.