Viral 4-year-old sign language tutor greets everyone on International Day of Sign Languages

MANILA — "Happy International Day of Sign Languages.”

Four-year-old Prince Joben Sumili celebrated the International Day of Sign Languages through a video message uploaded by her mother, Joy Sumili.

Sumili earlier went viral with his video tutorial teaching the alphabet and the numbers 1 to 20 in sign language.

His mother encouraged the deaf community to teach their kids sign language at an early age and be advocates for it.

"My message for deaf and hearing parents who have deaf children, encouraging you to learn sign language for your deaf children... Start early and always communicate with him or her," she said.

"I am sure that they will [be more] happy to communicate than neglect them. The deaf community [is] really struggling with barrier [in] communication from their family and relatives.... Now, [it is] time to advocate for Filipino Sign Language where we can do anything."