LOOK: Angel Locsin poses for fiance Neil Arce in magazine cover

MANILA -- As one of the Philippines' most sought-after actresses, Angel Locsin has appeared in several magazine covers.

But her latest one is extra special as she was photographed by her fiance, film producer Neil Arce.

The said cover was for Metro.Style, an online fashion magazine under ABS-CBN, Locsin's home network.

Talking about her one-of-a-kind shoot with Arce, the Kapamilya star said in an Instagram post on Tuesday: "It was a different but fun experience."

The photo shoot took place in Locsin's home, amid the prolonged quarantines imposed by the government to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus in the Philippines.

In an interview with Metro.Style, Locsin acknowledged her fiance's efforts to deliver magazine-worthy photos.

"Nakakatawa siya," she recalled. "So 'yun na nga kasi, 'through the eyes of Neil Arce' di ba? Hindi kasi siya talaga magaling mag-picture, aminin na natin 'yun. So siyempre [I was telling him], baka puwedeng iangat mo naman nang konti. Alam mo naman tayong girls, kailangan pantay ang framing."

She went on: "Sasabihin niya sa akin, 'O, di ba through the eyes of Neil nga,' so wala kang marereklamo. Pero kinareer naman niya, nakakatawa. Ang aga niyang nag-set up sa bahay. Hindi naman niya alam paano gamitin 'yung mga gamit, peri nag-set up siya. Alam mo 'yung ganun? So may effort talaga siya. Namawis siya noong buong shoot na ito."

Locsin said Arce even went as far as getting a glam team for the shoot.

"Nagtawag nga ng glam team eh, siya 'yun lahat. 'Gusto ko may makeup ka dito. Gusto ko ganyan, ganyan.' Tapos noong nakita niya 'yung pictures, super happy siya, so na-happy na rin ako," she said. "'Pag nakikita kong masaya siya, masayang-masaya rin ako."

It was in June 2019 when Locsin revealed that she is engaged to Arce after dating for more than a year and being friends for nearly a decade.

Early this week, the two announced that they are trying their hand at vlogging through the Angel and Neil Channel on YouTube.