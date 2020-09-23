Joseph Gordon-Levitt is looking for photos of PH beaches for new project

MANILA -- Joseph Gordon-Levitt is once again featuring the Philippines in his creative collaboration platform Hitrecord.

In a post on his official Facebook page on Wednesday, the Hollywood actor said he is looking for photos of beaches in the Philippines for a new project.

"This new project will be a narrative short film. We'll use these photos to establish the setting. More steps coming soon," he said.

"Really excited for this project. I already know how talented you all are at photography," he added, as he uploaded a photo of Gigantes Island in Iloilo.

Commenting on the Facebook post, Filipinos shared their own photos of local beaches, giving short descriptions about their favorite summer spots.

As of writing, around 364 users have contributed photos of Philippine beaches on Hitrecord for Gordon-Levitt's project, with places such as Palawan, Boracay, Camiguin, and Siargao featured on the website.

FILIPINO TALENT

This is not the first time that Gordon-Levitt sought Filipino talent. Last July, he invited Tagalog speakers for a voice acting project.

"All I need you to do is read one word out loud in Filipino/Tagalog," he said.

Last August, he asked if a Filipino can "write a sentence or two" about a photo taken in Donsol, a municipality in the province of Sorsogon.

Donsol is known for hosting one of the largest aggregations of whale sharks -- locally known as butanding -- in the world.

Early this month, Gordon-Levitt released "The Beauty of the Philippines," a video that showed a collection of photos featuring some of the country's picturesque views and its people.

"Wanted to take a moment to say thank you to everyone who contributed. Your enthusiasm for this project really moved me. So did your talent and creativity," the actor said.

"The finished piece is such a sweet celebration of a beautiful place and culture. Bravo to everyone who contributed!"