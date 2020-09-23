Healthy restaurant chain Wholesome Table suspends operations amid pandemic

Facebook.com/thewholesometable

MANILA -- Wholesome Table, a homegrown restaurant chain known for serving healthy and organic comfort food, has suspended its operations as the novel coronavirus pandemic continues.

In a Facebook post early this week, Wholesome Table said it will reopen its branches when "the world starts to normalize."

"We are hoping this is just a small roadblock, and we'll be back soon to welcome you to your wholesome table," it said.

"We're currently doing our best to find solutions so we can open our doors again," the restaurant chain added. "In the meantime, be safe, be healthy, be well."

The Wholesome Table has branches at Bonifacio Global City and Alabang Town Center, as well as in Salcedo Village, Power Plant, and Greenbelt in Makati.

It began reopening to dine-in guests last June as the government eased quarantines and restrictions on business establishments.

On top of this, the homegrown chain also made its menu items available for takeout and delivery.

HEALTHY EATS

Founded by socialite Bianca Araneta-Elizalde back in 2014, The Wholesome Table serves dishes made from organic meat and produce.

It also prides itself on making all sauces and condiments from all-natural sources, if not from scratch.

"It' really about where you're getting your food, what are the chemicals present in that food, how processed it is, what are the additives that are in there that are wreaking havoc to your system," Araneta-Elizalde was quoted as saying in the website of The Wholesome Table, adding that she hopes to share her healthy lifestyle with her customers.

Some of the popular items at The Wholesome Table include Miso-Glazed Salmon, Bistek Tagalog, and Lasagna, as well as vegan burgers and cold pressed juices.

It also has organic chocolate bars, pantry staples such as spiced vinegar and peanut butter, and "wellness shots" that promise to boost the immune system.