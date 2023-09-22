Winning song 'Isla Boracay' a reminder to keep island clean

BORACAY – Daenniel Fernandez from Palawan won the High 5 Boracay Songwriting Competition at this year’s Malay Tourism Week celebration for his composition “Isla Boracay.”

The local government of Malay is focusing on “Tourism and Green Investments” for this year’s tourism week.

Boracay MICE Alliance (BMA), announces the winner for their most anticipated result of the High 5 Boracay Song Writing Competition, Daenniel Fernandez from Palawan. pic.twitter.com/1qTH0cbltD — Reyma Buan-Deveza (@reymadeveza) September 21, 2023

With almost 50 submitted entries from all over the country and a month-long online voting and deliberation, Boracay MICE Alliance (BMA), an organization geared towards positioning Boracay as the best place for meetings, incentives, conferences, conventions, and events (MICE) in a tropical paradise, declared Fernandez, a tourism student, as the winner.

Watch more News on iWantTFC

“Sa akin po ang inspiration ko ay cleanliness po talaga, responsible tourism and sustainability,” Fernandez said about his song.

BMA chairman Cleofe Albiso said Fernandez will take home P100,000 worth of prizes through the support of the Department of Tourism Region VI and the Malay LGU.

“As part of a bigger sustainability effort, BMA plans to collaborate and play the song across radio stations and establishments daily every 5 p.m. for five minutes that will signal the start of a regular clean-up drive in the island,” Albiso said.

This will soon be in place through an ordinance that will be released by the office of Malay Mayor Frolibar Bautista.



Albiso, who is also the managing director of Megaworld Hotels and Resorts, said that apart from the organization’s aim to bring more MICE business to the island, it is upholding its obligation to spearhead efforts on keeping the island clean through sustainable efforts made more accessible to everyone especially its tourism operators and guests.

Currently, BMA has more than 30 partner establishments ranging from airlines, land and sea transportation services, accommodation to meeting venue operators within the island.

(From L to R: Serafin Javelona, BMA Board Member; Krisma Rodriguez, Regional Director DOT VI; Mayor Frolibar Bautista, Mayor Malay; Cleofe Albiso, Chairwoman, BMA; Claribel Casimero, secretary BMA; Felix Delos Santos, Jr. , Chief Tourism Officer, Malay LGU;Virgilio Sacdalan, Board Member, BMA)

Malay Tourism Week 2023 in Boracay was officially opened by Mayor Bautista. Krisma Rodriguez, regional director of Department of Tourism VI, was also present.

“Napakaganda dahil nakikita natin na we are now in recovery period. I think the economy is also progressing, so the tourism is also coming back. Of course for Boracay it’s good for us para makabawi naman kami,” Bautista told ABS-CBN News and other members of media.

“This (Tourism Week) shows that tourism is back and get everybody involve and inform them that this is tourism. To encourage everyone to join especially the community na kasama sila roon, we’re talking about inclusive growth dapat kasama sila diyan,” he added.

“Aside from sustainable tourism activities, we want to have inclusive tourism for everybody. We are doing this not just for the partners, stakeholders and the LGUS, but we also want to involve out clients, our tourists. We want to show them what we have here in the Boracay not just the beauty of nature but also the camaraderie of everyone helping together, coming together para mas maging maayos ang turismo ng Boracay island,” Rodriguez added.