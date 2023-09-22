Travel shorts: New all-in-one booking platform and more

MANILA -- Here are some of the latest travel-related announcements and promos.

These are not endorsed by ABS-CBN News.

CHINABANK DESTINATIONS CREDIT CARDS

Chinabank is celebrating its 103rd year with three credit card offerings: Chinabank Destinations World Mastercard, Chinabank Destinations World Dollar Mastercard, and Chinabank Destinations Platinum Mastercard.

Cardholders can travel in style with Philippine Airlines, Cathay Pacific, Singapore Airlines, Qatar Airways, American Airlines, United Airlines, Garuda, and Gulf Air, among others.

Other features include P30 for 1 air mile conversion rate, foreign transaction fee of 1.7%, Accor Plus Explorer membership, airport lounge access, 24/7 concierge service, and travel and inconvenience insurance coverage of up to P20 million.

More details about each card are available on the Chinabank website.

HSMA'S ONLINE TRAVEL FAIR

The Hotel Sales and Marketing Association (HSMA) is holding an online travel fair until September 30, with the best deals from its member properties across the country.

The vouchers, which have no expiry date, may be purchased at the HSMA website.

Customers can expect discounts on room stays, weekend getaways, spa experiences, recreational offers, restaurants, meetings and conference packages, and banquet occasions.

KOREA VISA APPLICATION CENTER OPENS IN MANILA

The Korea Visa Application Center (KVAC) recently opened in Manila to meet growing demand amid a surge in number of travelers between South Korea and the Philippines.

The roles of KVAC are to receive visa applications from Filipinos who want to visit Korea, and release issued visas and passports that have been reviewed by the Embassy of the Republic of Korea in the Philippines.

The KVAC is located on the ninth floor of the Brittany Hotel BGC in Bonifacio Global City, Taguig.

MOROCCO KINGDOM OF LIGHT AT RUSTAN'S

Rustan's is holding a grand festival in partnership with the Embassy of the Kingdom of Morocco in the Philippines and the Moroccan National Tourism Office.

Morocco Kingdom of Light runs until December 31 on the 5th floor of Rustan's Makati and the 2nd floor of Rustan's Shangri-La.

Aside from a display of Moroccan products, the festival also has a raffle promo for customers who will present a receipt with a minimum purchase amount of P10,000.

Prizes include two business class tickets to Morocco from Emirates Airlines, three Zellige Tile Moroccan Fountain, a Zellige Tile Table Set of 3, a Moroccan rug, and a Moroccan Dinnerware Set of twelve.

PAL LAUNCHES ALL-IN-ONE BOOKING PLATFORM

Philippine Airlines (PAL) has partnered with the Expedia Group for a one-stop travel website.

PAL Holidays is powered by Expedia Group's White Label Template technology and is designed to help passengers plan and book their entire journey -- including flights, hotels, transportation, and travel activities.

SHELL OPENS NEW SHELL RECHARGE SITE

Shell Pilipinas Corp. (SPC) through its retailer partners recently launched its second Shell Recharge site along Philippine expressways.

The Shell Mobility TPLEX junction site in Rosario, La Union offers a convenient way for drivers to recharge their electric vehicles (EV).

The site is equipped with chargers capable of charging four EVs simultaneously. It includes a 180kW DC ultra-rapid charger with two CCS2 charging points, suitable for most EV brands such as Hyundai, Lexus, Kia, Audi, Porsche, Jaguar, Land Rover, and BMW. In addition, there are two 22kW AC charging points for those who want to take a longer break.

While recharging their vehicles, customers can grab their favorite snacks from Shell Select, as well as their coffee fix from the newly launched Shell Café located on-site. They can also indulge in a variety of other on-site offerings from ChaTime, Potato Corner, and Peppa Wings, and stay connected for personal or work tasks using the local Wi-Fi.