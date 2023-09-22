Health shorts: Breast cancer awareness fun run and more

MANILA -- Check out some of the latest news related to health, fitness, and wellness.

ASICS' REGIONAL WOMEN'S RETREAT

Asics Asia recently hosted its first-ever Regional Women's Retreat at Hotel Labaris in Thailand.

The event emerged as a response to the Asics State of Mind Index findings in 2022, which unveiled a gender exercise gap where women engage in significantly less exercise than men, thereby missing out on the positive mental benefits of regular physical activity.

Asics gathered a group of over 30 participants spanning different nationalities, ethnicities, and body types. They took part in a curated four-day program focused on advocating the positive impact of movement to achieve a sound mind and sound body.

Among those who participated in the retreat were local influencers like Bea Benedicto, Rica Peralejo, Marline Capones, and Coach Precious.

AVON PH'S FUN RUN TO BOOB LOVE

In anticipation of Breast Cancer Awareness Month, Avon is inviting the public to join the Fun Run to Boob Love on October 21 at the Cultural Center of the Philippines Complex, along Roxas Boulevard, Pasay City.

The event comprises of 3K and 5K runs, and a fair dedicated to breast health. Proceeds will be donated to Avon’s long-time partner organization, Philippine Cancer Society.

Interested participants may register here.

AVEENO'S OAT-BASED PRODUCTS FOR SENSITIVE SKIN

Aveeno offers oat-based products to help soothe and protect dry, itchy, and sensitive skin.

Its Skin Relief Body Wash and Lotion are both formulated with Triple Oat Complex which is composed of Oat Oil to boost ceramide production, Oat Extract that contains avenanthramides with potent antioxidant, and Oat Flour that moisturizes skin.

Both products are available in Watsons and Aveeno's official stores on Shopee and Lazada.

JOHNSON'S #HEALTHYBABYSKINPROMISE

Johnson's Baby promises to prioritize the health and comfort of newborns through its #HealthyBabySkinPromise campaign.

The brand participated in this year's Edamama Family Expo, holding a segment featuring celebrity endorser Bianca Gonzalez and dermatologist Dr. Ayees Mendoza, who both shared advice to help moms of newborns.

It also offers a line of Milk + Rice products suited for newborns' developing skin. Its bath and lotion are packed with milk proteins and rice extracts, which are said to lock in moisture and protect baby's natural skin barrier.

Johnson's Baby products are available on the Edamama app and online websites, with more details on the brand's social media pages.

KERRY SPORTS MANILA'S JOURNEY TO WELLNESS

Leisure club Kerry Sports Manila held Journey to Wellness last September 15 to 17 as it joined in celebrating the 7th World Wellness Weekend.

Each day featured group activities featuring guided meditation, team encouragement, and synchronous movement towards the goal of improving one’s wellbeing.

Classes included low-intensity exercises like reformer Pilates and

yoga, high intensity workouts like HIIT and Skillrun Bootcamp by Technogym, and other sessions like spinning, rope flow, and animal flow.

Kerry Sports Manila is located on levels 5 and 6 of Shangri-La at The Fort in Bonifacio Global City, Taguig.

NUTRIENT-RICH FOODS FOR HEALTHY AGING

Dr. David Heber, chairman of the Herbalife Nutrition Institute, suggested nutrient-packed foods that are said to enhance memory, focus, and mood in celebration of Healthy Aging Month this September.

These include oils from healthy fish such as sardine, salmon, and trout; black and green tea; lutein-rich food such as spinach, kale, and avocado, dark chocolate; eggs; and virgin olive oil.

Heber also recommended neurobic exercises, which help boost attention, memory, cognition, and mood, to keep a healthy brain.

TIPS ON KEEPING KIDS COLDS-FREE

Disudrin, a brand of colds medicine for kids, has provided tips to keep children healthy this rainy season.

These include regular handwashing, drinking at least two more glasses of water than their regular intake, and having a balanced meal with a mix of protein, fiber, and carbohydrates on a daily basis.

Other tips include keeping kids moving to keep their immune systems healthy. During rainy season, they can engage in indoor activities such as hide and seek, learning a dance, or doing stretches together.