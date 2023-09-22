MANILA – Here are some events that you can check out this weekend.

BAR TAKEOVER AT THE PEN

Bartender Mao Matsumoto of The Peninsula Tokyo's Peter: The Bar will take up the spot at The Bar of The Peninsula Manila this Saturday, September 23.

During her guest shift, she will shake up gin-, vodka-, and whiskey-based cocktails from Peter: The Bar's menu, and serve unique drinks for the occasion like Mao's Charm, Tokyo Joe, and Edo Palace.

For inquiries, call (02) 887-2888, extensions 6691 and 6694, email diningpmn@peninsula.com or visit The Peninsula Manila's website.

MID-AUTUMN FESTIVAL AT LUCKY CHINATOWN

Megaworld Lifestyle Malls and Lucky Chinatown are joining in the celebration of the Mid-Autumn Festival.

Festivities will kick off on September 24 with performances by the Lingnam Athletic Federation at the mall's atrium.

Mooncakes, charms, collectibles, and more will also be on sale, with more activities lined up until early October. More details are available on the social media pages of Megaworld Lifestyle Malls.

PPO'S BACK-TO-BACK CONCERT WITH MADZ

The Cultural Center of the Philippines (CCP), Philippine Philharmonic Orchestra (PPO), and Philippine Madrigal Singers (Madz) will bring world-class performances at 7 p.m. this Friday, September 22, at the Pasig Cathedral.

The concert, billed as "Musikang Handog kay Inmaculada Concepcion sa 450 Taon ng Simbahan at Bayan ng Pasig," is free to the public.

Under the baton of Maestro Herminigildo Ranera, the PPO will be performing classical pieces as well as contemporary OPM and Broadway music, while the Madz takes the spotlight with their vocal prowess.

More details are available on CCP's website and social media pages.



WATSONS PLAYLIST: THE FEEL GREAT CONCERT

Ben&Ben, Zack Tabudlo, SB19, and more are set to perform at the Watsons Playlist: The Feel Great Concert at 7 p.m. on September 24 at the Araneta Coliseum.

Tickets are available on the Watsons app. Fans can buy products with a total basket size that's equivalent to the ticket they want to get: P2,000 for general admission, P4,500 for upper box, P7,200 for lower box premium, P8,500 for patron, and P10,000 for VIP seated or standing with soundcheck.