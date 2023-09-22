Beauty queen Kathleen Paton finishes Sydney Marathon

Kathleen Paton has added another feather to her cap after conquering her first-ever marathon.

The beauty queen happily announced on Instagram that she finished Sydney Marathon 2023 in Australia after running 42.2 kilometers.

"I finally did it! The Sydney Marathon 2023 done and dusted," she said.

"This was my first-ever marathon and it was an absolutely insane experience. Best part of my year!" she added. "So excited for the next.

Paton is known for winning the second Miss Eco International crown for the Philippines last year.

She is also a United Nations goodwill ambassador.