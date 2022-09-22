Patch Magtanong is getting married

Photo from Joshua Cordoves' Instagram account

Beauty queen Patch Magtanong is taking her relationship with Joshua Cordoves to the next level.

This as the Bb. Pilipinas International 2019 said yes to Cordoves when he proposed to her in Amsterdam.

The couple took to Instagram to share their relationship milestone to the public, where Cordoves was seen getting down on one knee and popping the question.

“They say deciding on a life partner is difficult, thank you for making it easy for me @patchmag,” Cordoves said in the caption.

Joshua is the brother of Miss Grand International 2016 first runner-up Nicole Cordoves.

The queen warmly welcomed Magtanong to their family, leaving a comment in the post: “Welcome to our crazy family, Patch.”

Magtanong, who is a lawyer, represented the Philippines in the 2018 Miss International where she finished in Top 8.

RELATED VIDEO