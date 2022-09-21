Handout

MANILA -- Knowledge Channel and the online learning platform EdVenture have partnered to produce episodes of "Wikaharian," an animated series of Filipino lessons.

The partnership seeks to teach Filipino students through reading with the Marungko method, which introduces letters based on sound instead of the traditional arrangement.

EdVenture tutor Lara Flores serves as the guest storyteller on "Wikaharian Online World" for four episodes.

The series, hosted by Ate Michelle, started airing on September 19. The rest of the episodes will be shown on September 26, October 3, and October 10, from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m., on Knowledge Channel's Facebook page and FYE on Kumu.

It will also be aired on Knowledge Channel TV every Friday, with replays every Saturday and Sunday at 6:40 a.m. and 6:40 p.m.

"EdVenture's collaboration with Knowledge Channel is part of our advocacy to provide 21st-century quality education to Filipino learners while increasing the quality of life of Filipino teachers. Through 'Wikaharian,' we hope to help develop an interest in reading among children and make learning fun for them," EdVenture entrepreneur-in-residence Cristina Gervasio said in a statement.

Knowledge Channel is the first and only curriculum-based television channel in the Philippines owned and operated by ABS-CBN's Knowledge Channel Foundation Inc.

EdVenture, on the other hand, is the edutech startup of Globe's corporate venture builder, 917Ventures.

