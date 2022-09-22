Photo from Jonathan Bailey's Instagram account

Netflix series "Bridgerton" star Jonathan Bailey is set to join the cast of the "Wicked" film, director Jon M. Chu confirmed Thursday.

In a tweet, Chu said Bailey will be playing the role of Fiyero Tigelaar, Elphaba's love interest.

"He’s perfect, they’re perfect. They’d be perfect together. Born to be forever… I am too excited to pretend this hasn’t been happening. We have a Fiyero!" he said.

US pop star Ariana Grande and British stage actress Cynthia Erivo were earlier revealed to star in a movie adaptation of the well-loved musical.

Grande shared news of her casting as Glinda on Instagram, with a set of photos showing a virtual meeting among her, Erivo, and Chu.

Erivo, who won a Tony, Grammy, and daytime Emmy for her role in “The Color Purple,” similarly expressed her excitement with clinching the role of Elphaba.

Chu is the filmmaker behind the acclaimed films “In the Heights” and “Crazy Rich Asians.”

Written by Stephen Schwarz and Winnie Holzman, “Wicked” serves as a prequel to “The Wizard of Oz.”

The musical centers on the green-skinned Elphaba, who later becomes the Wicked Witch of the West, and her friendship with Glinda.

Related video: