Pia Wurtzbach was a vision in yellow in her newly released photos for Michael Cinco's Fall-Winter 2021 collection.

The former Miss Universe can be seen wearing two yellow gowns as she posed for the camera, looking like a modern-day princess.

She was described as "super stunning" in Cinco's social media pages on Wednesday, as the designer introduced her as the star of his newest couture creations.

Cinco, a Filipino designer based in Dubai, earlier released a teaser for Wurtzbach's return as his muse.

The Miss Universe 2015 titleholder's boyfriend, entrepreneur Jeremy Jauncey, was also spotted taking part in the photo shoot.

Wurtzbach has been making waves in the Middle East since last year, when she was named Woman of the Year by the Dubai-based luxury magazine Xpedition.

Last March, she made history once more as the first Miss Universe titleholder to take part in Arab Fashion Week.

