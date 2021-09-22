DOT invites Pinoys to promote hometowns on social media

Netizens Ryan Ramal (left) and Sab C share the beauty of Coron and Siargao, respectively. Photos provided by the DOT

MANILA -- The Department of Tourism (DOT) is inviting Filipinos to become "ambassadors of fun" by promoting their hometowns on social media.

The crowdsourcing initiative is part of the agency's "More Fun Awaits" campaign, which highlights efforts to adapt to the new normal caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Netizens can post virtual tours or share their recommended destinations, activities, or dishes using Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, or TikTok.

The DOT will then select posts that will be featured on its social media pages or used as part of promotional campaigns for international tourists by searching the hashtags #MoreFunAwaits and #ItsMoreFunInThePhilippines online.

The department has also collaborated with content creators from different regions to share what is in their respective locales.

"More Fun Awaits" aims to entice foreigners to consider the Philippines as their next destination once travel restrictions have been lifted.

It takes off from the main tourism slogan "It's More Fun In The Philippines," which was introduced in 2012.

