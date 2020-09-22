OTO, Johnnie Walker team up to help embattled Poblacion bar community

The limited edition Johnnie Walker Black Label Speyside and Lowlands Origin. Jeeves de Veyra

MANILA -- Johnnie Walker Philippines celebrates it’s 200th year by launching its limited-edition Origins series with an exclusive virtual tasting session on YouTube.

The session, hosted by social media personality and Johnnie Walker brand ambassador, Nico Bolzico, was a chill early evening of scotch with backed by electronica from musical theater stalwart Robert Sena and Religion Black.

Nico Bolzico, OTO's David Ong, and Rian Asiddao share the spotlight. Jeeves de Veyra

Rian Asiddao, Diageo Reserve brand ambassador, explained that the Johnnie Walker Black Label Origins Series pays homage to the primary whisky-producing regions of Scotland. For now, only the Lowlands and Speyside editions are available with the Islay and Highlands coming in 2021.

“The Johnnie Walker Black Label Origin Series focuses on the most distinct flavors that Johnnie Walker Black Label drinkers love, and creates other expressions out of those. It’s perfect for those who are feeling adventurous and want to dabble into different tastes,” Asiddao explained.

Speyside and Lowlands distilleries are highlighted in the limited-edition blends. The Cardhu and Glendullan distilleries that produce light and fruity whiskies with hints of green apple provide the base of the Johnnie Walker Black Label Speyside Origin. Meanwhile, the Johnnie Walker Black Label Lowlands Origin has single malt and grain whiskies from the Glenkinchie and Cameronbridge distilleries, known for their creamy mouthfeel whiskys with vanilla and toffee flavors.

Johnnie Walker also announced a very special collaboration with OTO, one of the top bars in Asia. David Ong, OTO’s owner, and David Abalayan, OTO’s head bartender, tag teamed on giving a crash course on scotch and the different whisky-producing regions of Scotland, while giving a preview of new music-inspired special edition cocktails that use the featured whiskies as their base.

OTO's limited edition cocktais come in '70s and '90s inspired labels. Jeeves de Veyra

With Good Times, Bad Times, OTO takes drinkers on a trip back to the '70s with the caramel toffee notes of the Lowlands Origin whisky mixing with corn tea, ripe mango, and palm sugar syrup to come up with a smoky drink intermingling with flavors of toasted nuts, and popcorn.

Meanwhile, fans of OTO’s Penicillin should take a sip of The Take Over, The Breaks Over, OTO’s ode to the '90s based on Speyside Origin’s fruity notes mixed in with sherry port, pandan syrup, and tepache.

The cocktails will be available soon. Each order will come with a 120 ml cocktail and a free 60 ml bottle of the base whisky used. The drinks sales are a social initiative of OTO with most of the proceeds going to help the Poblacion bar community now on a downturn because of the COVID-19 lockdowns.

The Johnnie Walker Black Label Speyside and Lowlands Origin Series is exclusively available at The Booze Shop with an SRP of P1,899. Please check OTO’s Instagram and Facebook pages for the availability and ordering information of the special edition cocktails.