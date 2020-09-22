Fans pay tribute to Lloyd Cafe Cadena on his 27th birthday, trends on Twitter

MANILA -- Fans and followers of the late vlogger Lloyd Cafe Cadena took to Twitter on Tuesday, September 22, to pay tribute to the well-loved social media personality, who would have turned 27 today.

Using the hashtag HAPPY BIRTHDAY KWEEN LC, netizens remembered Cadena on his special day.

Cadena passed away last September 4. It was later revealed that he tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

"Lloyd was confined in the hospital on September 1 due to high fever and dry cough. He was tested for COVID-19 on the same day which the result came out positive on September 3," his family announced on Facebook.

All the members of family, as well as his BNT friends, isolated themselves upon learning of the YouTuber's condition.

His family also said Cadena suffered from a heart attack while asleep.

Cadena, who was considered one of the pioneers of the local vlogging community, began his YouTube channel back in 2010.

He had more than 9 million subscribers combined over two YouTube channels, and was best known for his hilarious antics and candid vlogs about his daily life. He had more than 7 million followers on Facebook.

Over the weekend, Cadena's family uploaded on YouTube his final recorded vlog.

It featured Cadena unboxing things he bought for their new home, which included a pair of fire extinguishers, a sponge holder, and some large speakers he had been saving up for. “Pinangarap ko lang ‘to noon,” he said of the speakers.

Cadena's fans also showed their love for the social media personality as his final vlog entitled "Last Vlog..." is now the top trending video on YouTube Philippines.

The video has already been viewed for more than 4.3 million times as tributes poured in the comment section.