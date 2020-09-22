CCA Manila partners with online culinary school as pandemic continues

The CCA-RouHandout

MANILA -- Center for Culinary Arts (CCA) Manila has partnered with an online culinary school as it deals with the "new normal" caused by the novel coronavirus pandemic.

In a statement, CCA Manila said it is working with Rouxbe, which has trained over 600,000 students since it was established in 2005.

Known for espousing plant-based and wellness education, its programs are recognized by the American Culinary Federation Education Foundation and WorldChefs.

Ken Rubin, Rouxbe's chief culinary officer, said the location of CCA Manila allows them to "expand our impact in Southeast Asia."

"We believe that the opportunity to learn online is essential today as more students need flexibility in their learning," Rubin said.

"The partnership will allow more people to access instruction – safely, affordably, and with the intention of building foundational cooking techniques."

CCA Manila, for its part, considers the partnership timely given the prolonged quarantines caused by the pandemic.



"The Rouxbe partnership only underscores that we continue to provide relevant, effective, and innovative education to our students," said Badjie Trinidad, owner and CEO of CCA Manila. "Aside from culinary students, the Rouxbe platform provides education to at-home chefs, professional chefs, schools, hotels, and food establishments."

The CCA-Rouxbe course is done online via video, with additional support for students from veteran chef educators.

A dashboard allows students to get quick feedback and also track their learning progress.

Complementary to the new program, students will also be able to receive mentorship from CCA Manila faculty, as well as live assessments and the opportunity to use the school's kitchen and laboratory facilities while observing health protocols.

"Even though the pandemic disrupted the traditional learning in the kitchen, it doesn't prevent us from bringing learning right to your kitchens," Trinidad said, adding that the partnership hopes to encourage aspiring chefs to pursue their culinary dreams.