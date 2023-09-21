New eats: El Born offers modern take on Catalan cuisine

El Born is located at Mitsukoshi BGC in Taguig. Jeeves de Veyra

TAGUIG -- The Cataluñan region in northeastern Spain is one of the six major culinary regions of Spain. Known for its seafood and casseroles, this is Spanish comfort food that this new concept from the Lucerne group brings to Manila with El Born, which offers up its take on modern Catalan cuisine.

While the Lucerne group is more known for being a distributor of premium high-end watches, they are no strangers to the F&B sector having put up Japanese and Chinese casual dining concepts in the past.

As a matter of fact, the high-end Josper Grill that is the centerpiece of El Born’s kitchen is brought by one of Lucerne’s sister companies.

Chef David and Ivone Amores. Jeeves de Veyra

Chef David Amores and wife Ivone are behind the authentic Catalan dishes at El Born. The couple opened several restaurants back in Spain and they have made Manila their second home.

The restaurant is named after a trendy gentrified district near Barcelona where the couple rediscovered one another, sampling the area’s wineries and eateries. With El Born, they took their love of cooking, wines, and organic products to a whole different level.

The cozy interiors of El Born restaurant. Jeeves de Veyra

Amores has a very simple philosophy, that is to have the best ingredients and treat them in the best way and that great cooking comes from the heart and soul.

Whether they are eaten as appetizers or as bar chow, a Spanish restaurant’s menu wouldn’t be complete without tapas.

Mix up the burrata, olive tapenade, and pesto for a fresh and filling salad. Jeeves de Veyra Amores’ Croquetas Caseras de Pollo makes the case for one of the must-try versions having paper thin, crunchy shells filled with truffled chicken. Jeeves de Veyra The bomba is a Barcelona snack made of potato and ground beef. Amores’ La Bomba de la Barceloneta isn’t shy with the spice that just explodes and opens up the palate. Jeeves de Veyra As Cataluña is bound by the Mediterranean Sea in the east, seafood dishes are a highlight of the cuisine. Break up the Pane Carasau, thin crispy flat bread, and spread some of the tuna tartare to have a bite. There are dollops of wasabi on the plate for those who want a bit of heat. Jeeves de Veyra Paprika is sprinkled on sliced octopus carpaccio and put on a bed of truffled mashed potato. This is a substantial plate. Jeeves de Veyra Amores makes use of the Josper Grill’s high heat to cook up his mussels in his special tomato sauce. These are nice bites with sourdough that can be used to sop up the remaining sauce in the bowl. Jeeves de Veyra The Lubina Al Horno, baked sea bass, with the roast potatoes is buttery soft nicely spiced with paprika and herbs. Jeeves de Veyra Chicken roasted in the Josper Grill has a nice crispy skin while still being juicy underneath with spiced potato wedges. Jeeves de Veyra In Catalan cuisine, arroz is more popular than the paella from Valencia. It’s also cooked in a paellera but the featured ingredient, in this case, Iberico pork, is mixed into the rice before it's baked. The arroz has no socarrat but instead resembles a very creamy tasty risotto. Jeeves de Veyra Chef David’s Signature Cheesecake has something special hiding in its crust. Have this with coffee to perfectly end a meal. Jeeves de Veyra

El Born can be found on the 2nd floor of Mitsukoshi BGC in Taguig.