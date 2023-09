After her successful book launch in Manila, Pia Wurtzbach is bringing her A-game to Italy for Milan Fashion Week.

The former Miss Universe has so far attended the shows of Onitsuka Tiger and Brunello Cucinelli, as seen in her latest Instagram posts.

Check out her looks below:

Wurtzbach rose to fame after winning the Philippines' third Miss Universe crown in 2015.

She went on to pursue hosting and entrepreneurship, on top of her advocacy work.