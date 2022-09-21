NordCham president Bo Lundqvist raises a glass of aquavit to Skal. Jeeves de Veyra

MANILA -- While Vikings have the reputation of being warriors, they were also skilled sailors and masters of trade.

In the modern age, this spirit of exploration and trade across the seas is embodied by the Nordic Chamber of Commerce (NordCham), which brings together business from the Nordic (Denmark, Finland, Iceland, Norway, Sweden) and Baltic (Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania) regions of Europe.

This Saturday, September 24, NordCham is inviting the public to celebrate like a Viking in its latest edition of Skal at the Harbor Garden Tent of Sofitel Philippine Plaza.

Dubbed the biggest party in Asia, Skal is inspired by the kräftskiva, an event that originated in Sweden that has now spread to neighboring Nordic and Baltic countries. During the kräftskiva, people gather to eat crayfish, drink, and sing traditional drinking songs.

As this is a crayfish party, heaps of this freshwater lobster cooked the Nordic way with special herbs and spices will be the main draw of the celebration.

Crayfish aplenty at Skal. Jeeves de Veyra

There will also be other culinary specialties from NordCham member countries. The dishes were thought up and executed by Sofitel Philippine Plaza executive chef Bettina Arguelles in consultation with NordCham.

Most notable are the interpretations of gravlax or cured salmon, which is common in cold countries. Traditional preparations with dill, citrus, charcoal, and beetroot are on the buffet table, but Arguelles' gravlax with Sichuan peppercorns stands out as it combines the mouth-numbing properties of the spice with cool salmon meat.

Sofitel Philippine Plaza executive chef Bettina Arguelles with her Nordic spread. Jeeves de Veyra

For those who watch period Viking movies, a common scene during their celebrations is that of meat roasting on an open fire. At Skal, guests will get to try out their version of crispy pata, as well as Swedish meatballs with lingonberry jam. No need to get lost inside a labyrinthine furniture store to heap these on your plate.

Meat dishes at Skal. Jeeves de Veyra

It wouldn’t be a party without drinks. At Skal, not only will they have free-flowing San Miguel Beer and cocktails, but also an open bar with Nordic libations like schnapps, vodka, and aquavit. All this while rocking out to hits of Abba and hits of the 70s and 80s.

There will also be a grand raffle with exclusive resort stays, worldwide air tickets, and other exclusive prizes at stake. Proceeds from ticket sales will go to Skal's chosen beneficiary -- Chosen Children Village Foundation, a home for mentally handicapped and orphaned children.

More details about Skal are available at the Viking Party Manila website.

