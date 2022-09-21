Photo from the Manila Symphony Orchestra's official Facebook page

MANILA — The Manila Symphony Orchestra (MSO) will stage a "sneak peek" concert at the end of the month, ahead of their performance at the Asia Orchestra Week in Japan in October.

In a statement, the 70-man orchestra under the baton of Marlon Chen said it would perform at the Ayala Museum in Makati on Sept. 29.

The Ayala show will serve as a preview performance for their appearance at the Asia Orchestra Week in Tokyo, scheduled on Oct. 5, the MSO said.

The MSO said its repertoire includes Filipino composer Lucio San Pedro's "Lahing Kayumanggi," Englishman Edward Elgar's "Cello Concerto" and Russian Sergei Prokofiev's "Ballet Suite" from "Romeo and Juliet."

The orchestra will perform "Cello Concerto" with award-winning cellist Dadomar Das Castillo, a scholar at the prestigious Mozarteum Music University in Salzburg, Austria who has been described as one of the most exciting young Filipino cellists.

Tickets for the sneak peek concert are available at the Ayala Museum and its website.

The MSO joins other Asian orchestras, including South Korea's KBS Symphony Orchestra and Japan's Ryukyu Symphony Orchestra, for the sold-out Asia Orchestra Week.