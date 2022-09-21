Liz Uy celebrates firstborn's 5th birthday

MANILA - Liz Uy took to Instagram to celebrate the fifth birthday of her firstborn, Xavi.

The fashion stylist to the stars posted a reel showing Xavi’s photos and videos taken during their family travels while expressing how much she loves him.

"Happy 5th birthday to my darling baby, Xavi. We love you so much!" she said.

Uy introduced Xavi to the public for the first time in 2018, sharing in a previous interview how her life changed drastically after giving birth.

"I don't really think only of myself anymore," she told the local fashion magazine Preview, where she previously worked as an editor. "Every time I do anything, I think of Xavi first."

Since then, Uy started slowly opening up about her family with businessman Raymond Racaza, sharing photos from their parties and celebrations on social media.

Aside from Xavi, Uy and Racaza have another child, Matias. Uy gave birth to him in March 2021.

