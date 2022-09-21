Documentary '11,103' tells story of martial law survivors

The documentary "11,103" premiered at Bantayog ng mga Bayani in Quezon City in line with the 50th anniversary of the declaration of martial law.

It was directed and written by Jeannette Ifurung and Mike Alcazaren.

The title of the documentary is derived from the number of victims of martial law who were compensated by the government.

Some of the spectators were Louay Fabros and her 9-year-old daughter Awit.

"Kasi importante na sa panahon ngayon ma-expose pa rin sila sa katotohanan kasi may mga tao o grupo na pilit pa ring nais mawala ang history," Fabros said.

But for Ifurung, "11,103" is not just a number; it's real people and stories.

"Under another Marcos, it becomes even more important to get the film out to as many people as possible. We can no longer sit back and assume that history will get it right. We have to fight back with the truth," Ifurung said.

From September 21 to October 2, there will be "11,103" viewings in Bacolod, Cebu, Iloilo, Davao, Dumaguete and Cagayan De Oro.

The documentary will also be shown in the following areas in the United States: