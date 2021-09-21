MANILA -- Check out some of the latest news in the local retail scene.

These are not endorsed by ABS-CBN News.

AMAZFIT RELEASES T-REX PRO

Handout

Wearables brand Amazfit recently released the T-Rex Pro in the Philippines through its official stores on Shopee and Lazada.

The latest edition builds upon the popularity of the award-winning Amazing T-Rex, first unveiled at CES 2020. It has passed 15 military-grade tests and can withstand most kinds of extreme conditions and challenges, ideal for people with active lifestyles.

Its comprehensive health and fitness tracking functions include a host of popular outdoor sports modes for adventurous activities, making it easier to stay fit and healthy.

Priced at P8,090, the Amazfit T-Rex Pro comes in three colors: Meteorite Black, Desert Grey, and Steel Blue.

DITO OFFERS SEPTEMBER DEALS

Dito Telecommunity is offering sim card deals to those who like to shop on Shopee and Lazada.

Customers can get their Dito sim card for only P40, with free 1GB data valid for seven days. Those who buy five sim cards will also get P60 off on their shipping fee.

Dito also has P99 promos and data deals, as well as opportunities to get vouchers on Lazada throughout the month.

More details are available on the company's website and social media pages.

GARMIN INTRODUCES TACTIX DELTA

Handout

Garmin recently announced the expansion of its solar charging technology with the new Tactix Delta – Solar Edition.

It is the fourth generation of the Tactix family, which is developed on the Fēnix series platform, building on the success of Garmin's solar charging adventure watches.

The Tactix Delta – Solar Edition features significantly increased battery life and new purpose-built functionality including mountain biking, climbing, skiing, and golf activities.

It also has advanced sleep monitoring, among other health-related features.

The Tactix Delta - Solar Edition is available for P62,795 in all Garmin Brand Stores, official online Garmin stores (Kinetic.com.ph, Lazada, Shopee), and the Garmin PH Viber Community.

HELLO GLOW'S ADVANCED REJUVENATING SET

Handout

Hello Glow is offering the Advanced Rejuvenating Set, which promises to give the skin a natural glow.

It comes with the Low pH Hydrating Cleanser, Get Bright Toner, Ultralight ++ Matte Sunscreen with SF 30, and the Nourishing Night cream.

Hello Glow uses professionally compounded active ingredients like AHAs, PHAs, Bakuchiol, Niacinamide, and Micro-encapsulated Retinol to rejuvenate skin, balanced with Hexylresorcinol, Centella Asiatica, Ceramides, and Hyaluronic Acid to prevent irritation.

The Advanced Rejuvenating Set is priced at P360 and is available on Hello Glow's official stores on Lazada and Shopee, as well as at Watsons, department stores, and supermarkets.

MARKS & SPENCER OFFERS DISCOUNT ON AUTUMN COLLECTION

Handout

Marks & Spencer is offering discounts of up to 20% on its Autumn collection, which includes dresses, tops, and knitted pieces, among others.

Customers can enjoy free shipping with a minimum purchase of P2,000 on the Marks and Spencer Philippines website until September 30.

MAYBELLINE UNVEILS SENSATIONAL CUSHION MATTE LIP TINT

Handout

Maybelline has released the Sensational Cushion Matte Lip Tint, which promises both color and hydration.

It is available in 10 shades, varying from warm nudes and soft blushes to daring reds. It is enriched with vitamin E to keep lips moisturized, and soft-focus gel for a no-crack look.

The Sensational Cushion Matte Lip Tint is priced at P299 at Maybelline's official Lazada and Shopee stores.

RIMOWA UPDATES ESSENTIAL COLLECTION

Handout

Rimowa has updated its selection of Essential suitcase colors with two hues that evoke the balmy atmosphere of tropical locales: Mango and Bamboo.

Inspired by Thailand's famed floating markets, the Essential's newest pastel-colored palette conjures up the alluring displays of produce sold by vendors on Bangkok's bustling waterways.

Each is matched, from the handle and zipper to the badge and wheel housing, for a monochromatic appearance.

It comes in three sizes and is available in select Rimowa stores worldwide.

ROBINSONS HOLDS CHRISTMAS CARD CONTEST

Robinsons Malls is holding a Christmas card making contest for children from all over the Philippines.

The competition has two divisions: one for children aged 6 to 8, the other for those from 9 to 12 years old.

Participants may submit one artwork in A4 size (8.3 x 11.7 inches) paper or board, using the following media: colored or graphite pencil, ink, pastel, crayon, chalk, marker, or charcoal for drawing and acrylic, and watercolor or oil for painting.

The contestant's name must not appear on the artwork. Entries should be submitted to ARTablado via Facebook messenger on or before October 15.

The finalists will be revealed in November, with the winning entries to be announced in December. Cash prizes and certificates await the winners for both divisions, as well as the opportunity to be part of the ARTablado exhibit.

More details are available on ARTablado's Facebook page.

SAMSUNG ANNOUNCES PARTNERSHIP WITH LOUVRE

Handout

Samsung recently announced a partnership with the iconic Musée du Louvre in Paris, France.

With new artworks from the Louvre joining the collection, The Frame now boasts a catalog with over 1,500 works of art from 42 different countries that consumers can enjoy in 4K picture quality from museums and galleries around the world.

The Frame owners get a chance to explore the most visited museum in the world through 40 pieces of artworks and photographs. The selection includes masterpieces such as the Mona Lisa and The Wedding Feast at Cana, as well as photos of the Louvre galleries, its architecture, and museum grounds.

Samsung and the Louvre also plan to unveil other exclusive content for The Frame users later this year.

Designed as a TV when on and art when off, The Frame can be hung on a wall or set anywhere in a room.

More details are available on Samsung's website.

UNIQLO TO LAUNCH ABSORBENT SANITARY SHORTS

Handout

Japanese retailer Uniqlo is set to launch feminine care innerwear that aims to support women through their bodily changes.

Called AIRism Absorbent Sanitary Shorts, it will be available in Uniqlo Philippines' online stores starting September 27.

It has three layers for odor control, liquid absorption, and water resistance, while promising silky comfort through its AIRism fabric.