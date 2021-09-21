Pia Wurtzbach admits: Theater is my ultimate dream

MANILA -- Pia Wurtzbach opened up about her love for theater in her latest vlog, saying that it has always been her "ultimate dream."

Answering questions sent by her fans, the former Miss Universe pointed out how theater is a different discipline compared to acting for the big and small screens, which she dabbled in from when she was young until a few years back.

Acknowledging that she has a lot of room for improvement when it comes to being a TV and film actress, Wurtzbach began: "Huwag kayong tatawa ha. Theater is my ultimate dream. It's my big what if in life. Alam ko tatawa kayo at sasabihin niyo na, 'Huh? 'Yung TV nga and movies 'di mo magawa nang maayos, ganyan-ganyan.'"

"Pero seriously, iba 'yung teatro sa TV, sa movies, ibang discipline 'yan. I really have high, high respect for theater actors and actresses. Parang ibang mundo siya," she went on.

"It really takes a lot of talent and a lot of discipline to do it. Every time I watch a play or a musical in person, I feel like I'm transported to that world. And I can't help but think na, 'Grabe, ang galing nila. Ang galing nilang lahat.' Kahit saan ako tumingin, may nangyayari."

Wurtzbach also mentioned how theater actors and actresses only get one chance to deliver their lines per show, which means they could not afford to make mistakes.

"Hindi ako expert, but theater is a kind of discipline where... Wala kasing cut, take two, walang ganun. You only get one chance to do it because live siya. So kapag nagkamali ka... actually hindi ka puwedeng magkamali," she said.

"Sa pagkakaintindi ko, kailangan kahit hindi mo lines, kailangan alam mo 'yung script ng buong scene. Pati 'yung script, lines ng co-actors mo dapat alam mo din, para alam niyo kung paano niyo sasaluhin 'yung isa't isa kapag may nagkamali," she added.

"Basta, it's my big 'what if' in life. Frustrated singer din kasi ako, kung hindi niyo alam."

While she started out as an actress, Wurtzbach found fame in pageantry in 2015 when she won the Miss Universe crown, ending the Philippines' 42-year drought.

She has since become a sought-after endorser and magazine cover girl both in the Philippines and abroad, and has also ventured into business and hosting.

On top of these, Wurtzbach is an ​ambassador for both UNAIDS and WWF-Philippines, and has been supporting initiatives by organizations for children, the environment, and the LGBTQIA community.

