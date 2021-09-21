Mark Nicdao pays tribute to 'master' Bree Jonson

MANILA -- Celebrity and fashion photographer Mark Nicdao has been using his social media platform to pay tribute to Bree Jonson, referring to the late artist as his "master."

On Instagram, Nicdao has been sharing photos and videos of Jonson, who passed away in La Union over the weekend.

One of his posts include a clip showing Jonson talking about her artworks. In the caption, Nicdao wrote: "Personal tour of her usual mind-blowing genius. I hope you take time to listen to my master."

In another, the photographer can be seen posing with Jonson and the painting he made with her.

Another video by Nicdao showed Jonson in action as she worked on a large painting.

Nicdao's friends, including a handful of celebrities, extended their sympathies after learning about Jonson's passing.

"Condolences and prayers," said host and volleyball player Gretchen Ho.

"My deepest condolences, Mark," said actress Iza Calzado.

"So sorry, Markie," said former beauty queen Ruffa Gutierrez.

Nicdao's last known project with Jonson is the January 2021 cover of the local fashion magazine Preview, which features actress Ellen Adarna.

Jonson is known for her "unique visual language that explores the relationship between mankind and the environment," according to Leon Gallery.

The cause of her death has yet to be determined. Jonson's mother is seeking an immigration lookout and hold departure order against art patron Julian Ongpin, who was last seen with the artist before her death.

