House OKs Filipino citizenship of Elizabeth Zobel De Ayala

MANILA - Voting 167-0-8, the House of Representatives on Tuesday approved on final reading House Bill 9376 granting Filipino citizenship to Elizabeth Eder-Zobel De Ayala.

Elizabeth is the wife of business tycoon Jaime Augusto Zobel de Ayala.

Under the bill, she will be granted all the rights, privileges and prerogatives, as well as the duties and obligations of a Filipino citizen.

The House will submit HB 9376 to the Senate. If the bill is enacted into legislation, Ayala will be registered with the Bureau of Immigration and issued a certificate of naturalization after she takes her oath of allegiance to the country.

According to the bill's fact sheet, she has been residing in the Philippines since August 1987 and has four children with Jaime, all of whom are Filipino citizens.

She is an education advocate, co-founding the "Sa Aklat Sisikat Foundation" which aims to develop literacy programs to address the problem of education proficiency rate in public schools in the Philippines.

Ayala was also appointed by former President Gloria Macapagal-Arroyo as Board Member of the National Museum of the Philippine from 2001 to 2010.

She recently co-founded Teach for the Philippines, a non-profit organization that aims for equal access to quality education for all Filipino children.

— Report from RG Cruz, ABS-CBN News

RELATED VIDEO