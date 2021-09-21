Watch more on iWantTFC

MANILA -- The mother of the late artist Bree Jonson on Tuesday asked business tycoon Robrerto Ongpin, the father of the young painter's last known companion, not to use his power to influence the resolution of the matter.

Jonson, 30, was found dead in a hostel room in La Union last week. She was last seen with Ongpin's son, Julian, whom her friends said was her boyfriend, according to her mother Sally Jonson.

Mrs. Jonson said her family is in a difficult spot because they are small in comparison to the "giant" they are facing.

She had a simple message to the elder Ongpin: "Ang sa akin lang is, kung may kasalanan ang anak mo, ipapanagot mo sa kanya 'yun... Sana papanagutin. Sana mabigyan mo ng tamang proseso. Idaan natin sa investigation, huwag 'yung idaan niyo sa power and everything. Iayos natin ito, kawawa naman 'yung anak ko," she told ANC's "Headstart."

(For me, if your son sinned, hold him accountable. I hope you hold him accountable. I hope you will give this the right process. Let's have an investigation, don't use your power and everything. Let's do this properly, my daughter is pitiful.)

Mrs. Jonson, who flew from Canada following the news of her daughter's passing, wrote to the Department of Justice to seek an immigration lookout and hold departure order against the young Ongpin.

She said she has fears about the country's justice system because the Ongpins are a powerful family.

"Ang dami-dami nang kaso na wala lang, walang nangyayari. Ayokong mangyari 'yun sa anak ko," she tearfully said in the interview.

(There have been many cases where nothing happened. I don't want that to happen to my daughter.)