CCP MARKS 52 YEARS WITH STREAMING SHOWCASE

For its 52nd anniversary, the Cultural Center of the Philippines (CCP) is shining a spotlight on resident companies through a streaming showcase.

"Mula Sa Tanghalan Naming Tahanan" is a selection of various online performances as CCP continues to bring the stage to wider audiences amid the pandemic.

It premiered on Tuesday, September 21, on CCP's YouTube and Vimeo channels, and will run until October 6.

GROUNDED PRESENTS 'STATE OF CADENCE'

Grounded is set to present its first online group exhibition this September 23.

Titled "States of Cadence," it features works of 19 grassroots and emerging artists from the Grounded Artist Network.

Visitors of the Grounded PH website can expect to see a collection of mixed media, paintings, and photographs influenced by the artists' challenges and triumphs.

Artworks are priced from P5,000 to P25,000, with a portion of sales from the exhibit to be given to Oceanus Conservation, a non-profit that helps restore coral reefs and mangroves.

The first part of "States of Cadence" will run until November 15, followed by a second run set from December to March.

SHELL ACCEPTING ENTRIES FOR ART CONTEST UNTIL OCT. 1

Applicants have until October 1 to send their entries for the Shell National Students Art Competition (NSAC), one of the longest-running art contests for students in the country.

Now on its 54th year, the NSAC features the following categories: Oil/Acrylic, Watercolor, Sculpture, and Digital Fine Arts.

Cash, medals, plaques, and other prizes await winners of the competition, which has helped produce the likes of National Artists Jose Joya and Benedicto "BenCab" Cabrera, expressionist painter Ang Kiukok, applied sculpture practitioner Leeroy New, and oil painter Ivan Roxas.

More details are available on Shell's website.

TANGHALANG PILIPINO, VISA LAUNCH WEB SERIES

Tanghalang Pilipino and Visa recently launched a new version of their 2017 financial literacy-themed play titled "Lukot-lukot, Bilog-bilog" (LLBB) in the form of a web series.

Written by Eljay Castro Deldoc and directed by Avic Ilagan, the new LLBB stories feature five web episodes that focus on financial topics such as the concept of promotional sales, value of saving, basics of credit, earning additional income, and scam awareness and prevention.

Well-known financial literacy experts Salve Duplito and Rose Fres Fausto are also featured in the after-show interviews with Lolo Sally to enlighten the audience by providing financial education tips.

The LLBB series is available on the social media pages of Tanghalang Pilipino and its other non-profit organization partner for children's education, Teach for the Philippines, as well as on Visa's Facebook page.

It will also be aired in local radio stations through the networks of Manila Broadcasting Company and the Cultural Center of the Philippines.