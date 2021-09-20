After 4 sons, Jerika Ejercito gives birth to baby girl

MANILA — Jerika Ejercito, daughter of former President Joseph Estrada, has given birth to her fifth child with husband, Miquel Aguilar Garcia.

Ejercito introduced their daughter, Marta Eleanor, through an Instagram post on Sunday.

She was born on September 18, 6:33 p.m.

“We were not expecting her until the first week of October but God and Marta Eleanor had other plans,” Ejercito wrote.

“Our little girl is calm as can be, latches way better than all her kuyas and loves being cuddled all throughout the day and night which I totally do not mind.

Marta is the only daughter of Ejercito and Aguilar. The first four children are all boys.

“She has invigorated our family by her presence; we are still reeling with excitement and joy just by having her. She was our missing piece. Now we are complete,” Ejercito said.

Ejercito and Aguilar got married in August 2017.

