Xian Lim holds solo art exhibit 'Everything Will Be Okay' amid pandemic

MANILA -- Xian Lim continues to show his many talents as he mounted a solo art exhibit over the weekend.

The actor took to Instagram to share a glimpse of his exhibition entitled "Everything Will Be Okay" at the Secret Fresh Gallery at Ronac Art Center in Ortigas.

The exhibit, with its title and Lim's colorful paintings, seemed to be intended as a beacon of hope amid the prolonged quarantines caused by the novel coronavirus pandemic.

Here's a look:

Actress Kim Chiu joined Lim, her boyfriend, at the launch of "Everything Will Be Okay."

Wearing face masks to adapt to the "new normal," the couple and their friends posed for photos beside the artworks.

Chiu and Lim had just finished working on their series, "Love Thy Woman," on ABS-CBN.

"As always naman! So much story in one artwork. Indeed, hard work paid off! Congratulations," Chiu told Lim in an Instagram post.

For "Everything Will Be Okay," Lim used his other name, Alexander, instead of Xian.

This is not the first time that the actor held a solo art exhibit. That happened three years ago, also at the Secret Fresh Gallery.

Called "False Hope," the exhibit was attended by the likes of veteran broadcaster and art enthusiast Julius Babao.

In 2018, the actor also joined Art Fair Philippines.

Back in 2016, Lim joined Filipino and Indonesian artists at the group exhibit "Mild Encounter" at the Boston Gallery in Cubao, Quezon City.

Aside from canvas, Lim has also painted on a piece of luxury luggage for an auction at the MaARTE artisan fair in 2015.

MUSICIAN, DIRECTOR

On top of being an actor and visual artist, Lim also has talents in music and film, as seen in his previous and current endeavors.

Last week, he revealed that he is directing "MALA" or Movies Adapted from Literary Arts, which aims to give life to local literary classics through film.

His work, which will be shown in October by the Cultural Center of the Philippines Office of the President, will feature reimagined versions of "Ibong Adarna" and "Florante at Laura."

"Honored and proud to be part of this project," he said in an Instagram post.

Over the years, Lim has also showcased his musical prowess, even performing with an orchestra in some of his concerts.

In a previous guest appearance on a late-night show, the actor showed that he can play as many as 17 musical instruments.