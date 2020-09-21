VIRAL: Isaw, tokneneng, face masks in 'new normal' Filipino wedding

Photo courtesy of Mediarama Creatives

MANILA -- "Di kailangang mahal ang magpakasal. Kailangan lang ng creativity at pagmamahal."

This is what Arjanmar told his bride Khaye as they tied the knot amid the "new normal" caused by the novel coronavirus pandemic, as shared by photographer Mediarama Creatives.

Their photos have been making the rounds on Facebook as netizens praised the couple for their simple and practical yet heartwarming celebration of love.

After exchanging "I do's" at the Parish of the Holy Sacrifice in the University of the Philippines Diliman campus in Quezon City, Arjanmar and Khaye held their reception by the street food stalls right across the church.

In the now-viral photos, the two can be seen grilling at Ate Edna's Special Barbecue, and serving tokneneng (deep-fried, orange batter-covered hard-boiled chicken eggs) and isaw (grilled chicken or pork intestines).

Photo courtesy of Mediarama Creatives

Photo courtesy of Mediarama Creatives

The humble street eats were placed on round white plates, lending a nice contrast to the Pinterest-worthy table setting.

Photo courtesy of Mediarama Creatives

Photo courtesy of Mediarama Creatives

Aside from barbecue, tokneneng, and isaw which were offered to guests buffet-style in plastic wrap-covered metal trays, Arjanmar and Khaye also had a sorbetes (ice cream) cart, just like how it is peddled in the streets.

Photo courtesy of Mediarama Creatives

Photo courtesy of Mediarama Creatives

Speaking with ABS-CBN News via Facebook Messenger on Monday, Mediarama Creatives said the wedding, described as "one of a kind" even amid the "new normal," took place last September 19.

Check out the rest of the photos from their big day below:

Prior to their wedding, Arjanmar and Khaye had an "around the world" themed engagement shoot in Marikina, with the couple posing beside street signs named after Japan, Korea, France, China, Israel, Cuba, Italy, Morocco, Haiti, Brazil, Costa Rica, Egypt, Puerto Rico, Finland, Lebanon, Zambia, Spain, Libya, Peru, Senegal, and Sweden.

"Pangarap namin noon pa na mag-prenuptial photoshoot sa iba't ibang bansa. Subalit dahil limitasyon ng buhay, hindi pa namin ito kaya. At kung ibigay man ng tadhana, hindi naman magagawa ang pagbiyahe ngayong panahon dahil sa pandemya. Anupaman, magagawa ang pangarap sa ibang paraan," the couple was quoted as saying in a post on Mediarama Creatives' Facebook page.

"Masaya kaming ibahagi ang aming paglalakbay sa dalawampu't isang (21) bansa na napuntahang ngayong pandemya."