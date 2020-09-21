'The Voice' coach Lea Salonga is baking her way through the lockdown

MANILA -- "The Voice of the Philippines" coach Lea Salonga is among the many people who have turned to baking as staying at home has become the "new normal" due to the novel coronavirus pandemic.

Thanks to social media, fans have been getting a glimpse of the Broadway icon's food creations.

On Monday, Salonga shared a photo of her freshly baked bread, saying it is something that she enjoys making and eating with her family.

"We come together over one of the most basic things: bread. Home baked bread," she said in an Instagram post. "The members of my little family engage in different activities throughout the day (Nic is back in school now), but we do come together for meals which often includes this bread. It's hearty and healing, and we all enjoy eating it."

"Here's to many more loaves to come, and many more simple meals to share!" she added.

In an interview with the food magazine Yummy last July, Salonga talked about her first attempt at baking Japanese milk bread, also known as Hokkaido loaf.

"[It's] so good toasted, with a slathering of butter," she said of the bread, which she got to try during a family trip to Niseko in Japan.

Admitting that she has not baked bread for the longest time until the lockdown happened, Salonga shared some tips for those who have just started getting into the hobby.

Aside from activating the yeast, knead the dough by hand if possible, and don't get discouraged "if your first loaf is a fail."

"Look online for pro tips (there are a lot of them) as well as well-loved recipes. Once you get the hang of baking a basic loaf of bread, the possibilities are endless! And it's just worth it just for how the kitchen will smell once the bread is in the oven," she said.