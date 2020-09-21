Starting indoor gardening? Take a cue from certified 'plantita' Aubrey Miles

MANILA -- It is possible to create a lush indoor garden in a small space, and Aubrey Miles' "jungle" is more than enough proof.

The actress has been dubbed as a certified "plantita" -- a portmanteau of plant and the Filipino word for aunt (tita) -- as she regularly flexes her green thumb in her Instagram posts.

And with gardening becoming more and more popular as the lockdown continues, beginners can learn a thing or two from Miles, who is generous in sharing tips on caring for plants and propagating them.

"Indoor gardening is possible, given the right conditions from sunlight, water, plant food, humidity, etc.," she said in an Instagram post early this month, admitting that caring for plants is "a lot of work but it's worth it."

In another post last August, she shared the following advice for indoor gardening newbies:

- Research a good plant source/seller.

- Try not to hoard plants on your first purchase.

- Find a nice spot for your plants.

- Get into a planting mindset.

- Get the right tools, pots, and soil.

- Enjoy them.

For those who are already into propagating plants, Miles talked about the different methods she has tried, and what has so far worked for her.

"When I started having the confidence to propagate, my go-to is the water method. I remember experimenting from water, perlite, [and] moss, mixing all the media that you can think of. Even direct soil. You’ll be surprised 90% of my direct soil is a success. I had more failure in perlite and moss," she recalled.

The actress went on to mention specific plant types: "I noticed most aroids can be propagated in water. Including pothos, philodendrons, monsteras. I also had success with rubber trees [and] zz plants. Water method is the fastest but a lot of risk. Really depends how/where you cut the plant, what kind of water, etc."

"You gotta start and practice somewhere. If you're a beginner don't try to propagate with your expensive plant. If you want to learn and maybe earn from it, then practice from a plant that's similar to it," she stressed.